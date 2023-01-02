Spartans pick up pair of home wins at holiday tournament

Hosting the Spartan Classic, on Dec. 29 and 30, the M State Spartan men’s basketball team came up with a pair of victories, their seventh and eighth of the season.
Akok Aguer’s shot with two seconds to play proved to be the difference propelling the M State Spartans over Itasca on Dec. 29, by the score of 77-75. The two teams played earlier in the year with the score and situation being somewhat familiar when the Spartans defeated the Vikings 75-71 on Nov. 22, in Grand Rapids. The first half started much like their last game with Itasca grabbing the early lead. The Vikings led by as many as nine points until a late Spartan rally just before halftime. Noel Kabanga’s nine points contributed greatly to the first half comeback while Matt Gooselaw also contributed with a pair of three-point shots to give M State a 32-31 lead at the intermission.
The second half started just like the first with Itasca going on a 7-1 run and regaining the lead which they would hold for a majority of the second half. M State found themselves down by 10 with only nine minutes to play. Gooselaw’s three point shooting continued and kept the Spartans close as they prepared to stage a late second half comeback. Mikele Kambalo and Marqual Turner proved to be the defensive spark for the Spartans by coming up with several steals, recoveries and rebounds. Turner’s substitution was impactful by recording six points, four rebounds and three assists in only nine minutes of play. Turner’s shot with two minutes to play gave the Spartans a five-point lead. Itasca remained steadfast in having a comeback of their own as they tied the game on a one-handed shot in the lane with 17 seconds to play. This set the stage for the final basket for Aguer who led all scorers with 24 points. Kabanga and Gooselaw provided double digit scoring with 19 and 14 points, respectively. Kambalo’s defense, timely scoring, and assists proved invaluable to the M State come from behind victory. He finished with seven points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the game. Johnnie Ambrose led Itasca in scoring with 20 points.
M State 98 Sisseton Wahpeton 75
Minnesota State raced out to a big lead early in the game and did not look back in defeating Sisseton Wahpeton College by the score of 98 to 75, on Dec. 30. Several early dunks by Aguer and Yonis Mohamud highlighted the fast start. M State energy continued to intensity as they built their lead to as much as 29 points in the first half. M State had their highest scoring half of the season to date by netting 57 points at intermission while holding Sisseton to 32. Aguer led all scorers by netting nine of his 11 points in the first half alone. Turner continued to come off the bench and provide a spark by scoring six points in only three minutes of play.
The second half saw Sisseton Wahpeton reduce the lead to 18 before the Spartans created a run of their own to regain a 25-point lead with nine minutes to play. The Spartans had seven players score in double figures led by Kabanga and Mohamud with 19 and 17, respectively. Belind Alemadi, Turner and Gooselaw finished with 12 points each. Aguer contributed 11 points while also pulling down a game high 11 rebounds and just missing a triple double with nine assists. Kambalo rounded out the double digit scoring with 10 points of his own. Sisseton was led by Quintin Abbey with 17 points.
Minnesota State improved its record to 8-5. Southern divisional play begins Jan 4, at Anoka-Ramsey.