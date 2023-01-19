Spartans pick up second conference win

The M State Spartans men’s basketball defeated St. Cloud Technical and Community College by the score of 83 to 69, on Jan. 18. The M State victory allowed the Spartans to move into a three-way tie for third place while handing SCTC their first conference loss of the year. The game started with four quick points for St. Cloud to give them the early lead. However, the Spartans quickly assumed control of the game when Yonis Mohamud connected on three consecutive three pointers to give the Spartans the lead for good at 18-17. This 9-0 run was followed up by another 8-2 run which featured four points from Foday Sheriff along with baskets from Akok Aguer and Matt Gooselaw. The Spartans pushed their halftime lead to 40 to 22 when Aguer found a cutting Noel Kabanaga who powered in a layup just before the intermission.
The second half featured a quick M State rally when they pushed their lead to twenty points after a dunk by Mohamud. However, SCTC fought back and cut the once large lead to four points with five minutes to play. Then, Sheriff found several open looks against St. Cloud’s trapping defense to keep the Spartans on top. Sheriff and Gooselaw did a majority of the scoring to push the lead back to 8. SCTC was forced to press, which allowed a wide open Gooselaw layup and another Mohamud dunk to increase the lead to 10 with just over two minutes to play. The game was sealed in a wild finish highlighted by two dunks from both Mohamud and Aguer to seal the 83-69 victory.
Mohamud finished with 28 points for the Spartans. Sheriff had a double double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Gooselaw and Aguer had 14 and 13 points, respectively.
St. Cloud Technical and Community College was led by Ibn Khalid with 18 points.
The victory allowed M State to elevate their conference mark to 2-2 while their overall record rose to 10-7. They return to action on Jan. 21, at Rochester.
