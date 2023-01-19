 Skip to main content
Spartans pick up second conference win

The M State Spartans men’s basketball defeated St. Cloud Technical and Community College by the score of 83 to 69, on Jan. 18. The M State victory allowed the Spartans to move into a three-way tie for third place while handing SCTC their first conference loss of the year. The game started with four quick points for St. Cloud to give them the early lead. However, the Spartans quickly assumed control of the game when Yonis Mohamud connected on three consecutive three pointers to give the Spartans the lead for good at 18-17. This 9-0 run was followed up by another 8-2 run which featured four points from Foday Sheriff along with baskets from Akok Aguer and Matt Gooselaw. The Spartans pushed their halftime lead to 40 to 22 when Aguer found a cutting Noel Kabanaga who powered in a layup just before the intermission.



An error occurred