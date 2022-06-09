Continuing their performance at the 2022 NJCAA Div. III Men’s Golf National Championship, the M State Spartans improved 10 shots as a team, finishing with a day two score of 320. They have a two day total of 650 and currently sit in fifth place overall.
Sandhills CC leads the pack with a score of 588, they are followed by DuPage CC at 624, Niagara County CC with a 636 and just in front of M State is Georgia Military College, at 637.
Grant Inniger led the Spartans with a 76 and Hunter Burnside shot 77. Mikey Vall improved by nine shots to shoot an 81 on day two. Inniger and Burnside both have a two day total of 155 and are tied for 12th place individually. Joel Quam has a two day total of 168, Vall at 172 and rounding out the Spartans is Sam Western, carding a two day total of 196.
"We had a lot of fun as we played better today as a team,” said Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “Overall, I thought it was the best round this team has played all season. Inniger led us today and was solid in all aspects. It was great seeing Vall and Western play some very good golf as well. Vall's irons were excellent and Western's putting was much improved today. It looks like day three will be a tougher day and a mental challenge with significant rain in the forecast again."
Action continues on June 9, at the Chautauqua Golf Club, in Chautauqua, New York.
