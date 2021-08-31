If Saturday’s M State football season opener in Fergus Falls is any indication of the future then expect great things from the Spartans this season as they cruised to a 43-18 win over Minnesota West after a hard-fought battle in the first half of play. scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half.
However, before the Spartans’ offense erupted it would be the Bluejays who jumped out to the lead with Kwesi Hooks returning a 73-yard interception in the first quarter. After completing the two-point conversion (8-0) Minnesota West would hold the Spartans scoreless in the first quarter.
In the second quarter M State would tie the game with Nate Hayden connecting to Rick Groce on a 13-yard pass (8-6) before Hayden hit Zion Dove for the two-point conversion (8-8). After a Spartan interception by William Black, M State would pull out in front of the Bluejays on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hayden to Jallah Zee (14-8) with Carson McKnight completing the extra-point kick for a 15-8 lead. Down but not out, Minnesota West would answer back, connecting on a 59-yard touchdown pass and make good on the two-point conversion to take the lead 16-15. Before halftime the Spartans would suffer another setback as the Bluejays forced a safety increasing their lead to 18-15.
Whatever Spartans head coach Cory Miller told his team in the locker room at break worked because M State’s offense and defense started to mesh in the second half starting with a blocked punt on the Bluejays’ first possession by Preston Puni. Puni would recover the ball in the end zone for a touchdown before McKnight kicked in the extra point putting M State up 22-18. After an M State interception by AJ Conteh, Hayden would connect with Frederick Brown for a 33-yard touchdown pass followed by a McKnight extra-point kick making it 29-18.
In the fourth quarter the Spartans kept their offensive spark alive capping off a 50-yard, eight-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Rondarius Gregory. McKnight would once again make good on the PAT giving the Spartans a 36-18 advantage.
M State would end scoring for both teams with 7:59 left to play in the game as Hayden connected to Zeze on a 62-yard pass for a touchdown. After the grab McKnight would make it a perfect 5-for-5 in extra-point kicks for the final 43-18.
“Extremely proud of our guys. We put ourselves in some tough spots in the first half and never gave up. We didn’t play great football in the first half. Credit to our assistants for making some key adjustments at half and our guys for flushing our mistakes and coming out in the second half the way they did,” Miller said after the game. “The blocked punt was a critical shift in momentum and then our speed started to show. We were able to wear them down over the course of the game and put it away.”
Spartans quarterback Hayden led the offense completing 33 of 45 passes for 418 yards, four interceptions and only one interception. Zeze was the leading receiver for M State recording five receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns followed by Jonathan Griffin (3 receptions, 77 yards) and Brown (5 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD). M State running back Gregory had 82 yards on the ground and one touchdown on nine rushes as well as eight catches for 62 yards.
Defensive leaders for the Spartans were Matthew Croteau (5 tackles, 3 assists, 1 sack), Cheo Trotter (2 tackles, 6 assists, 0.5 sack), and Joshua Mitchell (2 interceptions).
M State will travel to Brainerd Saturday for a 1:30 p.m matchup against Central Lakes Community College.
