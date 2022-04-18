Visiting Saint Cloud Technical and Community College on Apr. 16, the M State Spartans baseball team saw the winless streak reach eight games, as Saint Cloud swept a doubleheader via scores of 6-5 and 13-3.
The hosts plated a run in the bottom of the first inning in game one and then added on two more in the home half of the third. M State would rally for five runs in the top of the sixth. Jackson Martin had a two-run homer, Christian Norby plated a run on a double and Ty Kargar provided a two-run double. That lead would hold until Saint Cloud rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, picking up the walk-off win.
Wyatt Halvorson pitched into the seventh, giving up six runs on 10 hits, walking two and striking out three.
In the back end of the doubleheader, the Spartans plated a pair of runs in the top of the first. Saint Cloud answered with three of their own in the bottom of the second. After another M State run in the fourth, Saint Cloud broke open the game, with five runs in the home half of the fourth. They would end the game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, winning via the 10 run rule.
Kargar had a pair of hits and drove in two runs and Dylan Gertken had a pair of hits for the Spartans. Will Hoernemann pitched five innings, giving up nine runs (two earned) on eight hits. He walked a pair and struck out five. M State committed five errors in the second game.
Now at 5-13 on the season, the Spartans are slated to host a pair of doubleheaders during the midweek, with weather permitting.
