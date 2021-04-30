GRAND RAPIDS — The M State baseball team had a hard fought battle with the Itasca Vikings in a doubleheader Friday, but the Spartans could only come out with a split, falling in Game 1 11-10, but winning the second game 17-10.
“We battled all day and came away with a split,” Spartans head coach Grant Harding said. “Guys gutted it out on the mound and we really bashed the ball around the park.”
In Game 1, the Vikings pushed across the winning run in extra inning to take the opener.
Ty Kargar led the Spartans at the plate going 4-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Kyle Doup, Justin Dykhoff and Austin Oetter all went 2-for-4.
In the second game, the Spartans saw eight players record multiple hits in the victory.
M State’s big inning came in the third as they plated eight runs and batted 13 hitters. The Spartans followed that up with batting around the lineup in the fourth, scoring three more runs.
Christian Norby led the Spartans going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a home run and three runs scored. Kargar continued his offensive output from Game 1 as he went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and a run scored, while teammate Will Hoernemann went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
The Spartans will be back at home Saturday as they host Central Lakes in a 1 p.m .doubleheader and Riverland Community College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday.
