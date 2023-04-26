Spartans split with Saint Cloud

In a home doubleheader with Saint Cloud Technical and Community College, on Apr. 25, the M State Spartans baseball team dropped the first game 6-4, then rebounded with a 3-2 victory.
M State scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, before Saint Cloud answered with a pair of runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Spartans got one run back in the fourth inning and scored twice in the bottom of the seventh before the visitors shut the door.
The Spartans did lead in the hit category in game one, 8-6.
Beau Fetting was 3/4 with two runs scored. Mike Short and Jackson Martin each scored a run and Logan Pulju picked up an RBI.
Aidan O’Brien pitched the first four innings. He gave up six runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out four. Fetting pitched the final three innings.
In game two, once again the Spartans scored a run in the bottom of the first inning. After Saint Cloud tied up the game in the top of the sixth inning, M State responded with a pair of their own in the home half. Saint Cloud pushed one across in the top of the seventh but could not get the tying run to score.
Martin drove in a pair of runs and Pulju picked up an RBI.
Brett Englemeyer pitched six strong innings of one run ball. He gave up five hits, a walk and struck out nine batters. Short pitched the final inning, giving up a run on a walk, with three Ks.
“I thought we played really well, Englemeyer was great on the mound and we only had two hits,” said Spartans coach Grant Harding. “It's not every day that happens but with a pitching gem it was a good team win against a really good St Cloud squad”
The win snapped an eight game losing streak, as M State sits at 7-14 on the season.
