Rising high

RISING HIGH: Spartans Larrie Bell elevates for the basket against Ridgerwater Community College, early this season. Bell was a key part of M-State this season, who played most of the season with limited numbers. 

 Carl Hauser|Daily Journal

The M-State Spartans mens basketball team were stunned by a half-court shot at the buzzer on Saturday in Willmar. The Ridgewater Community College Warriors picked up a thrilling 82-79 victory.

The contest was played tight throughout, leading to the conclusion. With just under six seconds left in the contest, Nic Pearson drove the baseline and was able to convert a layup, tying the contest at 79, for the Spartans. The Warriors got the ball in with just over two seconds left and a long distance shot was good.

The Spartans shot 42% (31-74) from the field and made 32.4% (12-37) of their three-pointers. Ridgewater made 42% (33-78) of their shots, but only hit 22% (5-23) on three-pointers. They also had a 49-43 edge on the boards.

Pearson finished with 31 points, to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. Larrie Bell had a double-double, 15 points and 12 rebounds for M-State. Langston Davis poured in eight points and had seven rebounds.

Spartans finished the season with an overall record of 9-17. They were 3-11 in the Minnesota Community Athletic Conference South Division.

