COLD SPRING — The Fergus Falls boys’ soccer team found themselves in a hole after one half of play and could not get out as the hosting Rocori Spartans recorded a 2-1 victory Thursday.
The Spartans scored two goals in the first half to take an early 2-0 lead. The Otters would respond with a goal in the second half as Matthew Niblock notched a goal. The Spartans held onto the lead to record the Central Lakes Conference win.
In JV action, the Otters and Spartans tied 2-2. Recording goals for Fergus Falls were Nick Flugstad and Ethan Leopold.
The Otters will look to right the sail as they travel to take on St. Cloud Apollo at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.