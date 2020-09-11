COLD SPRING — The Fergus Falls boys’ soccer team found themselves in a hole after one half of play and could not get out as the hosting Rocori Spartans recorded a 2-1 victory Thursday.

The Spartans scored two goals in the first half to take an early 2-0 lead. The Otters would respond with a goal in the second half as Matthew Niblock notched a goal. The Spartans held onto the lead to record the Central Lakes Conference win.

In JV action, the Otters and Spartans tied 2-2. Recording goals for Fergus Falls were Nick Flugstad and Ethan Leopold.

The Otters will look to right the sail as they travel to take on St. Cloud Apollo at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Load comments