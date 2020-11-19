COLD SPRING — The Fergus Falls volleyball team returned to the court after a two-week break to take on the Rocori Spartans Wednesday. The Otters showed a bit of rust and had several different players in spots as the hosting Spartans won a three-set match 25-14, 25-15, 25-8
“We are still not at full capacity and are missing some key players in our line up,” Otters head coach Sabrina Noon said. “We had to get pretty creative in our positions tonight. The girls tried hard but we just couldn’t find a rhythm.”
Jenna Carlson led the attack for Fergus Falls with six kills, while teammate Hannah Prody tallied two blocks in the game.
The Otters will be back at home Thursday as they host Alexandria at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.