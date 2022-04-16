On the road Apr. 14, the M State Spartans baseball team dropped a pair of games against Riverland Community College, 17-7 and 12-7.
In the first game, M State built a 6-2 lead, but Riverland scored 14 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, on their way to the 17-7 victory. Mike Short and Daniel Buendorf each hit a home run for the Spartans, Cal Schmitz recorded a pair of hits, while driving in a run and scoring a run.
Christian Norby started on the mound, pitching three and two thirds innings. He gave up eight hits, nine runs, while walking five and striking out one. Liam Kaminski and Jayden Guthrie also saw time on the mound.
Another big inning propelled Riverland to the win in game two, as they scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning. With already three on the board, the host team erupted to take a commanding 11-2 lead through two. The Spartans slowly chipped away at the deficit but the rally fell short.
Dylan Gertken, Norby and Short all had a pair of hits in the night cap. Norby and Gertken also had a pair of RBIs each. Buendorf started on the mound, lasting just two innings as he gave up 11 runs on eight hits, walked a pair and struck out one. Ty Kargar came on in relief, giving up four hits and allowing just one run. He also struck out four and walked three.
The pair of defeats made it six straight losses for M State baseball.
Now at 5-11 on the year, the Spartans will return to action on Apr. 16, as they will travel to take on Saint Cloud Technical and Community College.
