Rondarious Gregory dives into the end zone, for the first touchdown of the game, on Sept. 3. Gregory would score three times and average 9.1 yards per carry, in the contest. 

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

Hosting the Raiders of Central Lakes, on Sept. 3, the M State Spartans football team scored 42 unanswered points, on their way to a convincing 49-7 win.



