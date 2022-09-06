Hosting the Raiders of Central Lakes, on Sept. 3, the M State Spartans football team scored 42 unanswered points, on their way to a convincing 49-7 win.
Both teams scored a touchdown in the opening 15 minutes of the game.
The Spartans picked up a nine-yard touchdown run by Rondarius Gregory, with the extra point by Carsen McKnight, making it 7-0.
Centra Lakes came back with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Owens to Matt Torres and the extra point tied the contest.
M State answered with a 21-point second quarter. Gregory scored on a two-yard run, Jacob Drietz also had a two-yard touchdown run and Kenneth Cooper found Isaiah Griffin for a nine-yard touchdown pass. McKnight hit on all three of his attempts in the second.
The score was 28-7, Spartans, at the break.
Just like the second, the third was another big quarter for the Spartans, who again posted 21 points over the 15 minutes.
Cooper tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Malachi Bingham and Marquez Hurst, four and 33 yards respectively, while Gregory ripped off a 56-yard TD run. Again, McKnight hit on all of his extra points.
M State finished with 550 yard of total offense, 294 yards through the air and 256 yards on the ground. They also held the Raiders to just 79 yards of offense, with three sacks and forcing four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble).
Cooper was 18-27 for 280 yards, with three touchdown passses and one interception. Gregory had 118 yards on 13 carries and three TDs, averaging 9.1 yards per carry. Champion Cromes added 75 yards on 13 carries.
Receiving wise, Eustace McGowan caught four passes for 87 yards and Hurst had four for 68. Five different receivers for the Spartans had at least 40 yards.
Jacob Drietz led the defense with nine total tackles, while also having a sack and a forced fumble.
Remaining undefeated, M State will be at North Dakota State School of Science this Saturday.
