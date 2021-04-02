The M State Spartans baseball team (1-3) hit the field Thursday for its home opener against the Minnesota West Community College Blue Jays. The Spartans got control of the game early on as the home team picked up a 12-2 victory.
The Blue Jays opened up the game with the a run in the first inning as a lead-off double turned into a RBI-single for Minnesota West. The Spartans responded in the home half of the inning as Kyle Doup negotiated a walk, stole a base and made his way to the plate on a Justin Dykhoff sacrifice to tie the game 1-1. M State took the lead in the second as back-to-back doubles by Wyatt Hamann and Isaiah Sykora tallied the second run.
The Spartans started to build their lead in the third as Doup single was followed by an RBI-double by Dane Schwirtz and an errant throw on the next batter. In the fourth, two walks and a single by Sykora loaded the bases with no outs. A passed ball allowed Teigen Moritz to score from third and a ground out by Tyler Wapola scored Hamann. Doup added an RBI-single in the inning to give M State a 7-1 lead.
The Blue Jays got back on the board in the fifth inning after an error allowed Minnesota West to cash-in an RBI-single.
The Spartans ended the game in the sixth inning with five runs. A passed ball scored the first two runs, while a Dykhoff sacrifice scored the third, an RBI-double by Austin Oetter scored the fourth and a run scored on an over throw to put M State up by 10. The Spartan defense closed the door after five batters to get the win.
“I thought we really played well today and we ran than bases extremely well,” Spartans head coach Grant Harding said. “The offense had nine hits and had good approaches today.”
M State’s Will Hoernemoen picked up the win, striking out six and allowing one earned run on the mound.
“Will threw a really good game and was around the zone all game,” Harding added.
The Spartans will travel to take on Century College for a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
