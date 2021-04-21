The M State baseball team snapped a nine-game losing skid Tuesday as the Spartans upended the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats 10-6.
“I thought we played really well, knocking out 10 hits,” Spartans head coach Grant Harding said. “Justin Dykhoff really put a game together going 3-for-4 (3B, RBI, R) and got the win on the hill.”
Dykhoff picked up the win going five innings, striking out two and allowing two earned runs on seven hits. Will Hoernemann pitched the final two innings and struck out two.
Dykhoff also led the Spartans at the plate going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while teammate Dane Schwirtz scored three runs in the win.
The Spartans will travel to take on Rainy River in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.