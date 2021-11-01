The M State volleyball team continues to impress, capturing the Region XIIIA championship, sweeping Central College on Friday (25-21, 25-16, 25-23) and defeating Rochester Community and Technical College on Saturday for the championship in five sets (20-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 19-17).
“From the moment we found out we were going to be hosting the regional tournament, we were determined to win it all,” said Spartans head coach Abby Crowser. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and it was going to be challenging, but having the home-court advantage and our fans in attendance was an opportunity we were not going to waste.”
In Friday’s win against Central College the Spartans were led by Anya Maack (10 kills, 6 blocks, 1 dig), Emily Condon (4 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs), Kaia Strom (27 set assists, 6 digs, 4 kills) and Bailey Marty (22 digs, 2 set assists, 1 kill, 1 ace).
In the championship matchup Saturday the Spartans were tested early after dropping the first set 25-20. M State bounced back in the second set taking it 25-19 but fell in the third 25-21. It wouldn’t be until the fourth and fifth set that either team was able to clinch two in a row with the Spartans holding steady for the championship victory.
“After winning our first playoff match against Century College on Friday, we were ready to battle it out with Rochester for the championship. It was back and forth between the first four sets, but before the start of the fifth we were composed because we have been in that situation numerous times this year,” said coach Crowser. “The team never gave up and fought so hard even when we were down 14-12. Emily Dehler was phenomenal and got kills when we needed them most and the last few rallies the team just did whatever it took to keep the ball from hitting the floor. Their teamwork was outstanding and together they made the win happen.”
Stat leaders for the championship match were Emily Dehler (14 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig), Strom (46 set assists, 18 digs, 9 kills, 5 aces), Maack (10 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs) and Marty (41 digs, 1 set assist, 1 kill, 1 ace).
Taking Region XIIIA All-Tournament team honors for the Spartans were Marty, Strom and Dehler. The Spartans will now take part in the national tournament Nov. 11-13 at the Rochester Regional Sports Center in Rochester.
