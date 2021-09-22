The Spartans volleyball team remains unbeaten in MCAC play after defeating Western Tech (LaCrosse Wisconsin) in Saturday’s home game.

Stat leaders for the Spartans were standout Bailey Marty (24 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace), Anya Maack (9 kills, 2 blocks), Brooke Hovland (8 kills, 2 digs, 1 block), Alaina Anderson (8 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig), Avery Wanner (31 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces, 1 block) and Emily Condon (7 kills,  7 digs).

The Spartans will now go head to head in a battle against two teams unbeaten in MCAC play when they host St. Cloud Technical College Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

 

