The M State volleyball team picked up two road wins downing Anoka-Ramsey in three straight (25-12, 25-18,25-16) on Friday and Century College 3-2 (25-12, 25-11, 18-25, 23-25, 15-7) on Saturday.
Stat leaders in the first game against Anoka- Ramsey were Anya Maack (7 kills, 2 blocks), Brooke Hovland (6 kills, 1 block), Jayna Gronewold (4 kills, 11 digs, 1 set assist), Kaia Strom (4 aces, 4 kills, 18 set assists, 7 digs), Baily Marty (2 aces, 1 kill, 33 digs), and Emily Condon (1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs).
In the second game against Century College Hovland led a blistering charge behind 21 kills, two blocks and one set assist. She joined other stat leaders Marty (3 aces, 2 kills, 3 assists, 33 digs), Gronewold (1 ace, 9 kills, 1 block, 16 digs), Maack (7 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig), Strom (1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block, 37 assists, 17 digs) and Condon (1 ace, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 17 digs). Defensively Alaina Anderson led the Spartans in blocks with five.
“We were happy to be able to get back-to-back wins while traveling because it was our first road trip of the season,” said head volleyball coach Abby Crowser. “We struggled a little bit offensively on Saturday against Century, but were able to pull it together when it mattered most to win the match in five sets. We are going to focus on being more consistent with our hitting this week to prepare for our upcoming tournament in Rochester.”
The Spartans will once again take to the road this time for a tournament in Rochester starting Friday at 3 p.m.
