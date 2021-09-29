The M State Spartans volleyball team split two games on the road at last weeks end first defeating Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Friday 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-17), followed by a loss to Rochester Community and Technical College on Saturday 3-2 (25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 8-15).
In their sweep against Western Technical College the Spartans served 90.1%. Friday also marked the return of former Otters standout Kaia Strom who returned to the lineup after missing several matches due to COVID protocol. In her return Strom distributed 20 set assists and had three kills and five digs. Other stat leaders for the Spartans were Brooke Hovland (12 kills, 5 digs), Emily Dehler (4 kills, 8 blocks) and Bailey Marty (19/20 serving, 4 aces, 22 digs, 4 set assists).
In Saturday’s competition after dropping the first two sets to M State, Rochester regrouped and swept the Spartans in the final three sets of the matchup.
Stat leaders for the Spartans were Brooke Hovland (12 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs), Anya Maack (12 kills, 7 blocks), Bailey Marty (34 digs, 13/16 serving, 1 ace), Emily Condon (5 kills, 2 blocks, 23 digs, 17/19 serving) and Avery Wanner (34 set assists, 24 digs, 3 kills, 28/28 serving, 3 aces).
The Spartans will stay on the road for their next match taking on Ridgewater College in Willmar at 6:30 p.m.
