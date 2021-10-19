The M State volleyball team hosted matchups Friday and Saturday defeating both Anoka-Ramsey Community College (25-4, 25-10, 25-14) and Century College (25-10, 25-12, 26-24) in three straight, upping their current win streak to eight matches in a row.
In Friday’s competition against Anoka-Ramsey Community College the Spartans cruised to victory over the Golden Rams in decisive fashion.
Stat leaders were Alaina Anderson (8 kills, 1 block), Bailey Marty (20 digs, 7 aces, 2 assists), Anya Maack (1 block, 7 kills, 1 dig), and Kaia Strom (13 assists, 6 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs).
On Saturday the Spartans piggybacked the momentum from Friday’s victory into another win over Century College serving 98.6% for the match while collecting 10 aces.
Stat leaders for the Spartans were Emily Condon (3 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 13 digs), Anya Maack (7 blocks, 5 kills, 1 dig), Kaia Strom (26 assists, 7 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces, 1 block) and Bailey Marty (21 digs, 3 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces).
“The team played very consistent and strong this weekend which is why we were able to win both matches in three sets. Our serving was tough and offensively we have been doing a good job at being aggressive and smart with where we place the ball,” said Spartans head coach Abby Crowser. “Our focus has really been on everyone doing their part to help their teammates succeed. When we do that, we play very well.”
Next up for M State is a triangular in Brainerd Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
