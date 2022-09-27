In a rare, regular season non-conference top five match up in NJCAA Div. III football, the No. 2 M State Spartans won a thrilling contest over No. 4 Nassau Community College, 40-36, on Sept 24. After giving up the lead with under two minutes left, the Spartans would answer late in the contest for the victory.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?