In a rare, regular season non-conference top five match up in NJCAA Div. III football, the No. 2 M State Spartans won a thrilling contest over No. 4 Nassau Community College, 40-36, on Sept 24. After giving up the lead with under two minutes left, the Spartans would answer late in the contest for the victory.
M State struck first as KJ Cooper hit Rondarius Gregory for a 67-yard touchdown. The point after was no good and with 7:43 left in the first quarter, it was 6-0 Spartans.
The visiting Lions answered with a short two-yard touchdown run, getting the extra point and taking a 7-6 lead with 4:50 left in the first.
Going into the second quarter, M State would tally three unanswered touchdowns. Cooper had an eight yard touchdown run, followed by a pair of touchdown runs of seven and 48 yards respectively from Gregory. Carsen McKnight added all three PATs and it was 27-7 at halftime.
Momentum shifted in the third quarter, as Nassau scored a pair of touchdowns. Luke Sprague did a good job of extending plays throughout the game and both touchdowns were through the air.
After three, it was 27-21 in favor of M State.
The Spartans scored less than a minute into the fourth, as Cooper found Marquez Hurst for a 33 yard connection. They could not get the two point conversion and it was 33-21.
Once again, Nassau would score 14 unanswered points and took a 37-33 lead with just 1:38 second left in regulation.
AJ Conteh had a great return, setting up the Spartans near mid-field. Cooper executed short passes and got M State to first and goal with under 25 seconds left. Copper again found Hurst, this time from eight yards out, the PAT was good and with just 13 seconds left, it was 40-36.
Nassau got within striking distance of a hail mary, but linebacker Chris Heidl picked off the ball in the end zone as time expired, persevering the win.
Gregory finished with 223 yards of offense and three touchdowns. Cooper finished with 234 yards through the air and Hurst finished with three catches for 58 yards and the two scores.
M State, now 5-0, will have their final home game of the regular season, on Oct. 1. They will take on the Yellowjackets of Rochester Community and Technical College.
