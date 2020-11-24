Audra Ewan is a senior student-athlete at HIllcrest Lutheran Academy. Ewan has been active in volleyball, basketball and golf in her time at Hillcrest. The Daily Journal spoke with Ewan about her favorite sports memory, how important sports is to her and what it means to be a student-athlete.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school sports?
A: I have a lot of great memories from high school sports, but team sleepovers/parties are pretty high on the list for me. At these events we spend time just being together, strengthening our friendships, and most importantly, we challenge each other in ways that I am so thankful for. My teammates are not afraid to ask me about my faith, and because of that, I have grown so much closer to God and them.
Q: What does it mean to you to be a student-athlete?
A: To me, what it means to be a student-athlete is to make sure I have my priorities in order so that when it comes time to take a test in school, I will be able to do my very best, and when it's game time, I am focused and ready to play as hard as I can. I am blessed with amazing teachers and coaches who push me not only in my academics and sports but also in my faith. They want me to do the best that I personally can and they care a lot about me. Yes, they challenge me at times, but I will be forever grateful for that and for the encouragement that they have shown me all throughout high school.
Q: How important are sports to you and who you are today?
A: Sports have been a big part of my life and have helped shape me into who I am today. It has taught me how to be a loyal friend and teammate, how to work hard in everything I do, and in the end, the only thing that truly matters is that through your words and actions you are glorifying God. Being in a sport means that you are committed to that team and will do everything you can to help them succeed. I am so glad that I have had the ability to play high school sports, this year it has looked a bit different, but through all this, I have learned so much and my team has become stronger through it. I can't wait for the rest of the year, and to see how God will work through all of us, even if it is in ways that we do not expect.
For more spotlights, see the winter sports tab in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.