Fergus Falls multisport athlete Anna Anderson, daughter of Theresa and Guy, is an accomplished track standout and member of the school-record-holding 4x100 team. With the track and field season currently in full swing Anna took a moment to reflect on her achievement.
“That was a couple years ago when we were pretty fast and it was really fun,” she said. “We were shooting for that the whole year, the whole season and finally got it in our last meet, so super cool.”
Next year Anna plans to attend Minnesota State University Moorhead to pursue a degree in film production.
Q: How was preparing for multiple sports seasons this year different because of COVID than prior years?
A: For basketball I think it was the most obvious because we had to wear masks while we were conditioning and everything and we did a lot less, like down-and-back straight-up running than we do normally because of the mask and it was hard to breathe. For track season we didn’t really get a preseason and that’s just running basically, so, that’s pretty normal this year because the mask mandate outside is lifted and soccer was a long time ago so … (laughs)
Q: How do you feel your senior year of sports has gone?
A: Basketball went good, we would have liked to have had it end better but we did good throughout the whole season and then soccer I had to miss a couple weeks because I was quarantined, so I wish that would have gone better as well (laughs), and track so far is doing OK, our teams are doing pretty good — boys and girls actually.
Q: What did you do during your COVID quarantine to stay busy?
A: I watched a lot of movies because I’m going into film production so I watch a lot of movies and TV and stuff like that, and then grinding on the distance-learning homework so that keeps me busy as well.
Q: As an athlete here at Fergus Falls how would you like to be remembered?
A: Working hard, I feel like that’s something that’s really important with basketball for sure where we have a really big core of getting better every day and working hard. Someone who put the team first as well.
Q: What advice do you have for younger athletes you can share?
A: If you’re not loving what you’re doing, don’t do it and if you’re loving what you’re doing do it all of the time, as much as you can.
