Pelican Rapids senior Anna Stephenson has some great sports memories playing for the Vikings. The three-sport athlete spoke with the Daily Journal about what it means to be a student-athlete and why she believes sports are important.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school sports?
A: Either winning the section final in basketball last year or helping set the 4x4 school record my sophomore year.
Q: What does it mean to be a student-athlete?
A: Being a student athlete to me means working hard. The skills of time management and focus are somethings that I am grateful to have learned through sports. It may be challenging to balance sports and academics sometimes, but hardwork is the key to making them doable. Being a student athlete also means never being alone in anything. My teams are like my second family. We all help each other out and care for one another. My teams are what being a student athlete is all about.
Q: How important are sports to you now?
A: I have been playing sports for my whole life so they are a big part of my identity. Sports have given me some of my closest friends and some of the best experiences of my life so far. The lessons that I have learned over the years have really helped me shape myself and will continue to help me grow into who I want to become.
