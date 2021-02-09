Fergus Falls multisport athlete Austin Rinke has built up a wealth of experience wracking up countless varsity minutes early in his career in both football and basketball. As a senior Rinke was one of the captains of the football team, now his attention has shifted to basketball and seeing how much the Otters can accomplish on the court with a talented team after having last year’s season end prematurely due to COVID.
Q: You’re four weeks into the season, how do you feel it’s going up to this point?
A: I feel like it’s going great. Obviously, kind of being thrown into the mix right off the bat was tough but conditioning was great and I think we’ve definitely proved a lot and the season is going well so far.
Q: How did the later-than-usual start to the season affect you?
A: It definitely affected us in the sense that we got a lot less time to prepare before our first game. The masks were an issue, kind of Week 1, just because getting used to all it and being able to communicate on the basketball court with those on was kind of tough. But it was also kind of an advantage because we got right into it and that was good.
Q: What did you do to stay busy during the pandemic?
A: I did my best to stay in shape. Although, you know, my best wasn’t good enough as I found out. I worked out a lot, played a lot of video games and hung out with friends a little bit.
Q: With questions being asked early on about sports being hosted this season and what that would look like, how did you stay motivated for a season in question?
A: I think blind optimism definitely played a little part into it. You know, just always clinging on to the hope that we would have some and it looks pretty good right now with what’s happening. We don’t know if we’re going to get state but we’re not here to go to state we’re here to play basketball.
Q: What advice can you share with young athletes?
A: Get your technique down, do the work, try your best and make friends within the sport who keep you motivated and keep you ready.
