As Fergus Falls golfer Charlie Fuder, son of Brian and Mindy, prepares to hit the links for postseason play he reflected on the current season and what he hopes to accomplish with his time in the sport. With a few years left to compete for the varsity squad Charlie said one of his biggest highlights so far was the time he shot 73, one over par, an accomplishment he attributes to hard work and dedication.
Q: With postseason here how do you feel the regular season went?
A: The season went pretty well, we did what we were expected to do in our section, we’ve got playoffs next week and we’re hoping to advance far in those.
Q: Was this season impacted by COVID at all?
A: It wasn’t really, there was a new team added to our section because of COVID — Bemidji came down — but other than that it was pretty much a normal season.
Q: What did you do personally to keep your golf game sharp during all the shutdowns and quarantines?
A: We have a golf simulator in our garage actually so I was able to keep swinging and practicing, and then about halfway through the shutdown my courses opened so it was back to normal from there.
Q: What are some of your goals and what would you like to accomplish in golf?
A: I would personally like to go to state, that’s my goal over my high school career, I also want to be known as a good leader and someone who just helps out the team.
Q: Do you have any tips you can share with other athletes?
A: Practice your short game, it seems boring but it pays off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.