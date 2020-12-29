Colby Larson

Rothsay senior Colby Larson will be looking forward to the 2021 basketball season as he helps lead the Tigers back on the court. I spoke with Larson on what it means to be a student-athlete and his favorite high school sports memory.

A: What is your favorite memory from high school sports?

Q: My favorite moment would be scoring my first touchdown in football.

Q: What does it mean to be a student-athlete?

A: Being a student athlete is dedicating yourself to sports and giving your team everything you have while also being an excellent student.

Q: How important are sports to you now?

A: Sports helped make me the person I am today by teaching me to always give 100% effort in everything I try and respect the people around and above me.

