Ellie Andersen is a senior hockey player for the Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team. With winter sports on pause, the Daily Journal asked Anderson a few questions before the season begins.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school sports?
A: My favorite memory is defeating Alexandria in the Section 6A Hockey Championship game and earning a trip to the state tournament. The feeling of making it to state and playing in the tournament is an experience I will never forget.
Q: What does it mean to be a student athlete?
A: Being a student-athlete means a great deal to me. It means representing the Fergus Falls School District with good sportsmanship, leadership, and hopefully success. It means being active in the local community. I realize that a student-athlete needs to balance school work with sports. Managing a busy schedule with time management is important.
Q: How important are sports to you and who you are today?
A: Sports have shaped me into the person I am today. I have a passion for sports and the positive energy that surrounds each activity. Playing sports has taught me about work ethic, organization, being a supportive teammate, and maintaining composure in difficult game situations. I appreciate the friendships and connections I have made with coaches through sports. These will last a lifetime.
