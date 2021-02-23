After a successful cross-country career that saw her compete at state both as a sophomore and senior, Fergus Falls multisport athlete Emily Nuss, is poised to end her basketball run on a high note as a member of one of the most talented Otters teams in years.
Q: How do you feel the season is going up to this point?
A: As a basketball team we’re really growing this season, we definitely have more improvement to go, we’re never satisfied where we are. We always feel like we can just keep going. I think that’s the mentality you have to have going forward. It’s going pretty well so far.
Q: How did the later-than-usual start to the season affect you?
A: It’s really weird because it feels like it’s more December for basketball but we’re into February which is near the end of the season. It’s been going well, it’s definitely different and it’s kind of an adjustment to make but it was a quicker turnaround when you’re starting to first game this year. But we’ve handled it pretty well so far.
Q: Personally what did you do to pass the time during the pandemic?
A: I hung out with my family a lot more which is really nice and I also tried to stay fit. Just running, weight lifting, doing what I can to stay in shape.
Q: How did you stay motivated for a sports season that was up in the air?
A: I think it was always just keeping the idea that it’s going to happen and that this will pass, or it’ll slow down and we’ll get back to some sort of normalcy, so just the hope that the season would come.
Q: Do you have any advice you can share with young athletes?
A: Keep chasing your dream, it may be hard but just keep working at it and it will come maybe you won’t be the best but you’ll definitely improve from where you started.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.