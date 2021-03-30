The Daily Journal caught up with Hillcrest multisport athlete Evan Olstad, the week of the Comets boys’ basketball team’s playoff game against Mahnomen-Waubun, March 20. While Hillcrest would fall to the Thunderbirds, the Comets under the guidance of head coach Ben Garvin, with this season, laid down the foundation for the program’s future successes.
Q: How do you feel the basketball season is going so far?
A: I think it’s going pretty good, we got off to a rough start with COVID but we’ve picked it up and really improved a lot as a team and looking forward to playoffs.
Q: How did the late start to the season affect you?
A: It was tough, we did like lifting and stuff as a team and ball-handling and things like that, and yeah, it just kept on getting pushed back and eventually we were able to start and get off to a good start.
Q: What did you do to stay busy during quarantine?
A: I did lifting and ball-handling and played some video games and online school as well.
Q: As an athlete here at Hillcrest how would you like to be remembered?
A: I’d like to be remembered as someone who puts their best effort in, in everything they do and just glorifies God in everything, whether that’s sports, school, things like that.
Q: What advice can you share with young athletes?
A: I would say just to take advantage of every moment that you have. This season we were kind of cut short a little bit and last year especially too, just take advantage of every moment, you never know which day will be your last and put forth your best effort in everything you do.
