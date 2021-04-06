Hillcrest Lutheran Academy multisport athlete Hailee May is focused on the upcoming softball season after competing on the girls’ soccer team. With COVID having impacted all of sports Hailee is not sure how her softball season will play out — she’s concerned that because of the late start she’ll be unable to complete the season which plans to run into the summer — before having to return home to Connecticut after school is let out.
Q: How do you feel the soccer season went this year?
A: It went pretty good, it didn’t seem too different with COVID because we were outside and able to do everything still, we definitely didn’t have as long of a season but it was good and was a good time with still being able to be together as a team.
Q: How has COVID affected the upcoming softball season?
A: I think it may have affected it a little bit just being pushed and possibly going into the summer, so we don’t really know how many students will actually be able to play since it will be going into summer and some of us have to go back home.
Q: What did you do during quarantine to pass the time?
A: I hung out with my family, online learning, lots of Facetime with my friends here at Hillcrest and a lot of running just to stay in shape.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here at Hillcrest?
A: I would like to be remembered as leading by example and for encouraging others and getting others to want to participate and to love the game.
Q: Do you have advice for younger athletes you can share?
A: Always work your hardest, don’t always push it off because time is quick and these past four years have flown by and I already really miss soccer season, and if I were you I would just focus on working hard now and continue that for the next few years.
