Joel Quam

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy multisport athlete Joel Quam is knee-deep in postseason play on a very talented Comets boys’ basketball team but as the season unwinds Quam has his eyes set on competing in his favorite sport — golf. Having earned all-conference honors in the last two golf seasons Quam is poised to take center stage as the most accomplished golfer on the Comets’ current roster illustrating to a new batch of Hillcrest athletes what hard work and dedication can accomplish.  

Q: What are you looking forward to in your sports season?

A: I’m really looking forward to the basketball playoffs I think we’re really coming together as a team right now — and the golf season should be really fun too — I think we have a young team and hopefully I’ll be able to lead well.

Q: How did the late start to the season affect the basketball team?

A: It was hard, we kept on getting ready to start and it’d get pushed off but we were able to still meet together as a team and do stuff separately like at our homes — stuff like lifting and ball-handling — so I think once the season did start we were pretty well prepared which was really good. 

Q: What did you do during the quarantine to pass the time?

A: A lot of lifting, mainly, and then just trying to stay in shape, so like running. And then some video games and online school.

Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here at Hillcrest?

A: As a good leader and someone who always gave it my best effort and led by example. Just someone who encouraged my teammates well.

Q: What advice do you have for young athletes that you can share?

A: Take advantage of every moment because it goes really fast. I remember it feels just like yesterday I was a freshman and thought I had all the time in the world but I wish I would’ve put more work in my freshman year.

Load comments