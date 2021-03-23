Hillcrest Lutheran Academy multisport athlete Joel Quam is knee-deep in postseason play on a very talented Comets boys’ basketball team but as the season unwinds Quam has his eyes set on competing in his favorite sport — golf. Having earned all-conference honors in the last two golf seasons Quam is poised to take center stage as the most accomplished golfer on the Comets’ current roster illustrating to a new batch of Hillcrest athletes what hard work and dedication can accomplish.
Q: What are you looking forward to in your sports season?
A: I’m really looking forward to the basketball playoffs I think we’re really coming together as a team right now — and the golf season should be really fun too — I think we have a young team and hopefully I’ll be able to lead well.
Q: How did the late start to the season affect the basketball team?
A: It was hard, we kept on getting ready to start and it’d get pushed off but we were able to still meet together as a team and do stuff separately like at our homes — stuff like lifting and ball-handling — so I think once the season did start we were pretty well prepared which was really good.
Q: What did you do during the quarantine to pass the time?
A: A lot of lifting, mainly, and then just trying to stay in shape, so like running. And then some video games and online school.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here at Hillcrest?
A: As a good leader and someone who always gave it my best effort and led by example. Just someone who encouraged my teammates well.
Q: What advice do you have for young athletes that you can share?
A: Take advantage of every moment because it goes really fast. I remember it feels just like yesterday I was a freshman and thought I had all the time in the world but I wish I would’ve put more work in my freshman year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.