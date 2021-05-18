Kaden Hartwell

Fergus Falls multisport athlete Kaden Hartwell, son of Mike and Tricia, ended his wrestling career this season as the Otters’ second all-time wins leader, a testament to the time and dedication Kaden has devoted to one of high school’s most grueling and unforgiving sports. After graduation Kaden has plans to possibly attend M State for his generals and is undecided if he’ll continue to compete in sports.

Q: What was it like wrestling in this year’s state wrestling tournament?

A: It was a great experience, it was a lot of fun competing at that high level, you don’t get that very often and it’s something a lot of people seek for, and it was fun to achieve it.

Q: What are your thoughts about how this year’s state tournament was held because of COVID in comparison to the typical format? 

A: I do think I kind of got the short end of the stick with the way it was, you know a normal state tournament there’s 20,000 people there (at the Target Center), you’re performing in front of a huge crowd, it’s a big deal in Minnesota, this year it was not the same, you know we were just at a high school, I mean there were a couple hundred people but it wasn’t the same, and you had to social distance. I’m happy but I definitely would have wished for a normal year.

Q: You are now second all-time in wins for the Otters, would you like to comment on that achievement?

A: Well, yeah, you know, it is a great accomplishment and I give the credit to my coaches, my family for everybody helping me get there — my coaches helping me learn and helping me with my weight, helping me with everything in practice, working hard, making sure your schooling’s on top, everything.

Q: As an athlete how would you like to be remembered here in Fergus Falls?

A: I just want to be remembered for what I’ve shown out on the mat, the hard work, and to show hard work pays off and I hope people can look up to me. 

Q: What advice can you share with younger athletes that you’ve learned?

A: Always listen to your coaches, even though they may be hard on you for a day or something, they’re only pushing you to make you better. If you listen to them they’ll get you were you need to be.

