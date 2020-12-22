Rothsay senior Lilly Wheelright is one of the many athletes who were happy to have a season this past fall. Despite the pandemic, the Tiger volleyball player was happy to be a part of the 2020 Rothsay team. The Daily Journal spoke with Wheelright about what sports means to her and her favorite high school memory.

A: What is your favorite memory from high school sports?

Q: My favorite memory from high school sports is just being able to play this year with all the things going on in the world.

A: What does it mean to be a student athlete?

Q: To me being a student athlete means being a part of a small family.  

A: How important are sports to you now?

Q: Sports are important because they taught me to be disciplined, strong, and determined. Those things shaped me to be the person I am today. 

