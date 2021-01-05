Pelican Rapids senior Logan Fahje finished an outstanding senior football season playing for the Vikings in 2020. With sports getting ready to return, Fahje will again take the court for the boys’ basketball team. I spoke with Fahje about his favorite high school sports memory and how important sports are to him.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school sports?
A: Scoring my first varsity point.
Q: What does it mean to be a student-athlete?
A: Being a leader, working hard and having fun.
Q: How important are sports to you now?
A: (It is) very important. They have made me who I am.
