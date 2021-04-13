Underwood Rockets multisport athlete Lydia Baker, daughter of Adam and Hope Baker, says her favorite part about playing sports was the community of the basketball team — how well they got along together and their team chemistry. Now with more COVID restrictions lifting Baker is focused on competing in the upcoming softball season after last year’s shutdown and subsequent cancellation of all spring sports.
Q: Out of the sports you’ve competed in this year how do you feel the seasons went?
A: Soccer went really well, it was my first year playing and I had a lot of fun because we combine with Hillcrest for soccer and so I got to meet a lot of new girls. Basketball was really fun because we kind of had almost the same group as last year, and the year before basketball went really well.
Q: What are you looking forward to with the softball season?
A: I’m looking forward to playing with some new girls, we graduated five last year so we’re looking to pull up some newer girls this year. I’m also looking forward to playing with the other four seniors that are in my grade.
Q: How did the later than usual start to the seasons affect you or the teams?
A: It didn’t really affect me for soccer at all, that started normal. For basketball, I think the only way it affected us was the urgency to get close as a team. For softball … urgency, usually we have about a month to prepare for our first game but we’ve only had about two weeks now. We were supposed to have a game last week but that didn’t happen.
Q: What did you do during the COVID quarantine to pass the time?
A: I live in the country so I did a bunch of running to pass my time. Our coach for basketball, Mr. Hovland, he also sent us some basketball workouts that we could do and I did those and I have some siblings that I just kind of played around with to keep active.
Q: How did you stay motivated for a sports season you weren’t sure you were going to compete in?
A: I knew that this was it so I was excited to be able to play a last season. For softball, I’ve been waiting for two years to play now, so the wait has been long but I’m really excited to play.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here for the Rockets?
A: I want to be remembered as a team player more than anything. A team doesn’t do well when everyone’s playing for themselves but if we’re all playing for the team then you can really see that it makes a difference.
Q: What advice do you have for younger athletes than you?
A: Never give up, the unexpected always happens.
