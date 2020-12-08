Micah Foss, a senior student-athlete at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, knows that being involved in athletics requires dedication on the court and in the classroom. The Daily Journal spoke with Foss about his favorite high school sports memory and what it means to be a student-athlete.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school sports?
A: One of my favorite memories from basketball was when we played Hancock in the last regular-season game of my sophomore year. The game was very close the entire time and the energy from the fans and intensity of the game made it one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of. Pulling out the W in the last minute of the game to send us into the playoffs on a high note was very exciting and thrilling to be a part of.
Q: What does it mean to you to be a student-athlete?
A: Being a student-athlete requires a lot of dedication to both your schoolwork and your team. It is really about finding a way to balance both of those areas so that you can give your best and honor God in the classroom and on the court/field. It is something that I have enjoyed doing throughout high school even though it was challenging at times because it helped me grow as a person.
Q: How important are sports to you and who you are today?
A: Sports are very important to me and have definitely had a big impact on who I am today. Sports have always taught me the importance of hard work, dedication and teamwork. But even bigger than that, sports here at Hillcrest have taught me why we even play. To bring glory and honor to God. Being reminded of who we play for before each game has definitely impacted my life because when we start to see life in that same way and ask ourselves who we live for, it changes everything.
