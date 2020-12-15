Underwood senior Reese Richards states that sports are very important in her life. It helps makes memories and teaches students how to balance different facets of their lives. The Daily Journal spoke with Richards about her favorite high school memory and what it means to be a student-athlete.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school sports?
A: Getting my PR in track for the 2 mile.
Q: How important are sports to you and who you are today?
A: Sports are a really huge aspect of my life. They have taught me how to work hard and how sometimes the outcome isn’t going to be what you want but the way you learn and grow from it is what will make you better.
Q: What does it mean to you to be a student-athlete?
A: It means to be a part of a team that creates so many memories and friendships. It is about learning how to balance school, practice, weightlifting, games and other extracurriculars.
