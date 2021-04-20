Underwood multisport athlete Ruby Dahlen, daughter of Sheri and Nathan, is poised to take the softball field this season with vigor after the cancelation of last year’s run in response to safety guidelines surrounding COVID. After high school, Ruby plans to attend Grand Canyon University in Arizona to pursue a degree in public health.
Q: How do you feel the basketball season went?
A: I think it went pretty good, I had a really good time it being my senior year and being able to go as far as we did, we lost to a really good team that we had a chance with so it was nice, and I think we did really well and worked well together.
Q: What are you looking forward to with the upcoming softball season?
A: I’m looking forward to working well with the younger girls that are new and kind of learning, and being able to actually win a lot of games and be really good and comfortable with each other.
Q: In response to COVID how has the later-than-usual start to the basketball season affect you?
A: I thought it was interesting, it felt really compressed, I think, like we didn’t have that two-week time period before games or like the week between each playoff game which felt really rushed, but it also made everything really high intensity so I didn’t hate it that much.
Q: After the cancelation of last season how much more important is this season to you?
A: I’m really focused, a year before that I had a really good batting average and I feel like I fell off a little because I was unable to practice as much, so I’ve been going really hard in the batting cages and things like that, I just want to have our team to its fullest potential we can this year so we can be really good together.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete here in Underwood?
A: The word I’d like to use would be charismatic, I want to be a good player who people are comfortable around and like playing with and someone that everyone gets along with.
Q: What advice can you share with young athletes that you’ve learned?
A: Take advantage of those opportunities that you have like weight lifting, AU leagues and stuff like that, they help you more than you think they will, they’re really important, and just have fun all the time because you never know when things are going to change.
