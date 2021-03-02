Whether a soccer field or ice rink Fergus Falls multisport athlete Sterling Andrews navigates both arenas with ease. Ranking scoring the game-winning goal against Detroit Lakes in the first game of the season last year as one of his standout highlights Andrews says this year’s team is one of the best he’s ever been a part of.
Q: How do you feel the season is going up to this point?
A: I’ve been playing four years now — high school — and I think this is the best season we’ve had so far. We had a one-goal loss against Alex so that was a close one but we have some good competition coming up so that’ll be good.
Q: How did the later-than-usual start to the season affect you?
A: Our team was definitely out of shape, including myself, even though I tried my best during quarantine to stay in shape but … I don’t know, we had some practices on Saturday and later practices so I think after a couple of weeks we got back into it.
Q: What did you personally do to stay busy during quarantine?
A: I tried to get homework done and made my own at-home workout gym so I was trying to keep myself busy that way.
Q: How did you stay motivated for a season that was questionable if it would even be played?
A: Basically thinking about losing in overtime last year to River Lake that’s one of the biggest things. Just knowing who our competition is and how we can move on from last season to this season.
Q: Do you have any advice you can share with young athletes?
A: Work your hardest every day and have fun.
