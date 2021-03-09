Fergus Falls multisport athlete Svea Smedstad, hustles on the pitch with as much zeal as she’s known for putting into her throws during track and field season. A competitor by nature Svea said she’s thankful to have had a soccer season this year so that she could finally realize her potential impressing both her coaches and herself. Now her attention is turned toward track and field where she hopes to carry over the positives from her soccer season.
Q: How did the questionable start to the soccer season because of COVID affect the team?
A: I’d say it threw us off a little bit but we had unofficial practices through the summer and got our team together, so I think in a way it benefited us because we had more time to help new kids who are coming in, who couldn’t participate in volleyball right away, learn the game and understand what they were doing out on the field.
Q: How did the threat of not having a season affect you?
A: I was a little scared I wasn’t going to have a senior season at all and that I hadn’t played up to my full potential in the past and I wouldn’t be able to this year, but we got together and we worked still, like just praying and hoping that there was going to be a season, and it ended up being really good.
Q: What did you do to pass the time during quarantine?
A: I ran a lot. I’d say I don’t like running but I ran a lot just to keep myself in shape and ready in case something ever happened and it really helped me, benefited me.
Q: How would you like to be remembered as an athlete at Fergus Falls?
A: I’d like to be remembered as hardworking and a team player, and a leader on teams. Maybe unique, I guess, if that makes sense?
Q: What advice can you give young athletes that you’ve learned?
A: Don’t be afraid to work harder than others and try to show others up, but also be respectful to them at the same time because you are a team when it comes to it, and the goal is to win together, not win for yourself.
