Tate Christenson

West Central Area senior Tate Christenson is enjoying his senior basketball season playing for the Knights. Also being a football player and golfer, Christenson enjoys sports because of the friendships they create. We talked with Christenson about his favorite high school sports memory and what it means to be a student-athlete.

Q: What is your favorite memory from high school sports?

A: Playing at Concordia last year in the section championship for basketball.

Q: What does it mean to be a student-athlete?

A: Nothing is more fun than being a student-athlete, which is why you need to stay on top of your grades and take care of your body to be able to help your team. 

Q: How important are sports to you now?

A: Sports are very important to me not just because I love playing them, but because of the friendships. I have made many friends through AAU and from playing against kids from surrounding schools. Without sports, there is a good chance I would not have met these great people. Sports also have had a huge impact on who I am today because they have taught me how to work hard and be able to work as a team. Sports have also taught me the importance of respect and being a good role model.

