The Fergus Falls Otters girls tennis team continued their busy first week of action, traveling to Moorhead on Aug. 24, for a dual with the Spuds. The host team would come away with a 5-2 win.
The wins for the Otters came at second singles and second doubles. Leila Nasri played a marathon two-setter against a very consistent opponent. Nasri did a great job of staying patient and using her strengths in windy conditions. She has been playing some very consistent and solid singles so far this year.
“Nasri is one of our players that can play on either side of the lineup,” stated Otters coach Jamie Lill. “She's played both singles and doubles for us the last few years, but is really owning the singles side of things so far this season.”
Karley Braeger and Cyntreya Lockett played the longest match of the day, winning the first set but dropping the second, forcing a decisive third set. The duo started the final set down a break, but battled back, demonstrated some amazing work at the net and came back to take the match 6-4 in the final set.
Kaia Ness also played a very tight match at fourth singles. Ness showed great ability to move the ball around and keep her opponent on the move. She ended up dropping the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, but had a great showing on court today.
Fergus returns to action on Aug. 25, at Detroit Lakes.
