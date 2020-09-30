The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team recognized its seniors in Tuesday’s matchup against the Moorhead Spuds. With some hard-fought matches, the visiting Spuds snuck away with a 4-3 victory over the Otters.
“This tight match was a fun way to celebrate our eight amazing seniors and enjoy a great night of tennis,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said.
In singles action, the Otters picked up wins at No. 1 and 3 singles. No. 1 singles player Ellie Colbeck would battle back from a tight first set (7-6 (5)) to win the final two (6-1, 6-4) and claim the win. “Sometimes after a player has a lead like Ellie did and then drops a set, players can have a way of falling out of a match. Ellie did just the opposite tonight. She turned it up a notch. Big time,” Lill said.
In No. 3 singles, Isabella Abrahams picked up a two-set victory over Josie Palmer 6-1, 6-3.
The Otters would claim their lone doubles win at No. 2 doubles as the team of Hannah Prody and Ashtynn Lill captured a 6-2, 6-2 two-set win.
“Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill continued to play consistent tennis and kept their seven-match win streak alive. Hannah really showed some power putting balls away tonight and the duo is looking good heading into the postseason next week. Isabella Abrahams made some pretty quick work of her match at third singles tonight. Bella continues to improve each time she steps on the court,” Lill said.
With the match tied 3-3, Amber Anderson had the last match of the night going under the lights for the Otters at fourth singles. Anderson and Elizabeth Glatt of Moorhead split sets, forcing a third and final set to determine both their match and the team match score.
“Amber did a great job tonight of keeping depth on her groundstrokes and running her opponent around. She was mentally tough as these three sets had many breaks of serve and a lot of back-and-forth tennis as we are accustomed to seeing at fourth singles. Elizabeth Glatt of Moorhead ended up taking the match 6-4 in the third, but this was really a nice match for Amber,” Lill said.
The Otters will travel to Moorhead for their final regular-season matchup at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Moorhead 4, Fergus Falls 3
Singles:
1. Ellie Colbeck (FF) defeated Katryna Hansen (M) 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4.
2. Nicole Hoogland (M) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-1, 6-1.
3. Isabella Abrahams (FF) defeated Josie Palmer (M) 6-1, 6-3.
3. Elizabeth Glatt (M) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles:
1. Azylen Lunak/Bailey Overbo (M) defeated Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) 7-6(6), 6-4.
2. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Anna Kiser/Kylie Torkelson (M) 6-2, 6-2.
3. Sophie Swenson/Katelyn Schwantz (M) defeated Paige Pearson/Mackenzie Krava (FF) 6-1, 6-0.
