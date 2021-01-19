MOORHEAD — The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team opened its season on the road against the Moorhead Spuds Tuesday. It would be the home team claiming the win as they topped the Otters 98-61.
“Really proud of the boys tonight,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “It was so great to finally get to compete after the long wait to start the season and our first meet being canceled. The boys competed really well.”
The Otters saw three first-place finishes in the meet. Ryan Aanerud took first in the 100 backstroke (1:07.18), Logan Rott won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.42) and Sean Edman took top honors in the 100 freestyle (54.91).
Other top individual finishes for Fergus Falls were Micah Zosel in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:18.61) and 200 IM (second, 2:32.22), Christian Reed in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:09.96) and 200 freestyle (third, 2:06.70) and Tyler Kubela in the 50 freestyle (third, 24.67).
In the relay events, the Fergus Falls 400 freestyle team of Edman, Aanerud, Reed and Kubela (3:48.19) finished in first in the event. The Otters would also claim two other top three relay finishes as the 200 freestyle of Max Nacke, Zosel, Rott and Kublea (1:46.39) and the 200 medley team of Aanerud, Zosel, Rott and Edman (1:59.43) each finished second.
The Otters will be back in the pool Tuesday, Jan. 26 as they travel to take on Sartell at 6 p.m.
