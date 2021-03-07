MOORHEAD — The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team traveled up Interstate 94 Saturday to take on the Moorhead Spuds. The hosting Spuds built a comfortable lead on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Otters.
Moorhead struck twice in the first period as Bria Holm and Kate Kosobud each tallied a goal.
The Spuds pushed the lead to 4-0 as Maddie Spaeth and Olivia Dronen scored goals in the second period.
The Otters got on the scoreboard in the third period as Maddie Hulter flipped in a goal with under two minutes to play on passes from Marilyn Karsnia and Piper Andrews.
The Otters recorded 18 shots on goal, while goalie Ana Jyrkas had 21 saves.
The Otters will look to get back on track as they travel to take on Central Lakes Conference foe Willmar at 7 p.m. Thursday.
