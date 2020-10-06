MOORHEAD — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team traveled to Moorhead for Section 8AA postseason play Tuesday against the hosting Spuds. In their third consecutive match, Moorhead would escape with another 4-3 victory, sending the Otters into the consolation bracket.
“We threw everything we had at them tonight,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said. “With them getting us twice last week, we changed things up a bit to give ourselves the best chance to get that edge for the fourth and winning point. We were so close, but in the end they were just that little notch better than us tonight. Our girls were prepared and really executed their respective game plans well. Hats off to Moorhead and now we look ahead to our goal of claiming the consolation title over the course of the next week and a half.”
With the change in rotation, Madison Anderson would play No. 1 singles for the Otters. Anderson would have two tough sets with Moorhead’s Nicole Hoogland, but would fall 7-6 (6), 7-5.
In No. 2 singles, Isabella Abrahams had a good battle with Josie Palmer, but Palmer would claim the win 6-2, 6-4. Ava Weber would play No. 3 singles for Fergus Falls against Elizabeth Glatt. Glatt would take the match in two sets 6-2, 6-3.
“Both girls had good battles on their hands, but fell in straight sets,” Lill added.
In No. 4 singles, Amber Anderson would pick up a two-set victory (6-4, 6-4) as she defeated Brooke Hoogland. “She has shown nice consistency lately and did not let the windy conditions throw her at all tonight,” Lill said.
In their first appearance as a duo, Fergus Falls’ Ellie Colbeck and Leila Nasri took on Moorhead’s Katryna Hansen and Azylen Lunak in No. 1 doubles. The Otters duo put it all out on the court, but a tough Moorhead pair picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win.
The Otters would claim their other two victories in doubles as the team of Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill would hold on to win a three-set match (6-4, 1-6, 6-3) over Moorhead’s Bailey Overbo and Sophie Swenson, while the No. 3 doubles team of Paige Pearson and Mackenzie Krava overcame an early deficit to win a three-set match over Anna Kaiser and Kylie Torkelson 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
“Mac and Paige found themselves down an early set, but knew what they needed to do. They needed cleaner volleys and to stay aggressive at the net. They also used their lob game to perfection tonight. This was a very exciting match and a big win for these two.
“Although we definitely wanted to proceed on the winning side of the bracket, we will now put our focus on doing everything we can to claim the consolation side of the section 8AA bracket. Tonight’s match didn’t have the outcome we wanted, but it showed a lot of the tennis we were hoping for and gives us some confidence moving on in the postseason. We have a bye this Thursday and will play our next round next Tuesday,” Lill said.
Moorhead 4, Fergus Falls 3
Singles:
1. Nicole Hoogland (M) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 7-6(6), 7-5.
2. Josie Palmer (M) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-2, 6-4.
3. Elizabeth Glatt (M) defeated Ava Weber (FF) 6-2,6-3.
4. Amber Anderson (FF) defeated Brooke Hoogland (M) 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles:
1. Katryna Hansen/Azylen Lunak (M) defeated Ellie Colbeck/Leila Nasri 6-3,6-2.
2. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Bailey Overbo/Sophie Swenson (M) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
3. Paige Pearson/Mackenzie Krava (FF) defeated Anna Kaiser/Kylie Torkelson (M) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.