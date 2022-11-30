Squirt A battles through the weekend

The Fergus Falls Quality Circuit Squirt A team had a serious battle facing opponents from Northern Lakes on Nov. 26 on their home ice, as the visitors came away with a 7-6 overtime win.
Kale Johnson set the tone in the first period with an unassisted goal. Beck Harris secured another for the Otters with a solid assist from Liam Brimhall. Northern Lakes managed to secure a spot in the books but Johnson set the Otters on top to end the first.
Second period was a battle of the netminders. Breck Nelson didn’t allow any of the Northern Lakes players to put one past him. Brimhall was the lone scorer for the Otters after a sweet pass from Penn Shol. Northern Lakes was on the attack for the third period but Camden Casey responded from the point after Brimall passed it on the blue line. Johnson would add the last goal tying it up and sending them into overtime. The Otters lost in overtime but gave a ferocious battle. Nelson blocked 25 hard shots in the matchup.
On Nov. 27, the Quality Circuit Squirts visited rivals in Alexandria to match up against one of the top teams in the district. Johnson made sure they took his name and number as he tallied all goals, as the squirts fell 8-6. Bodie Carlson had the lone assist for the game. Though only one scored it was a team with a defensive mind, protecting and battling for the puck. They will match up against Alex again Dec. 3 on Otter ice.
Other members of the team are Madden Christenson, Bo Harris, Andrew Lee, Hayes Johnston, Colt Carlson and Walker Briese. Everytime they touch the ice all of the Squirt A players have one goal, to work together and get a win. Coaches are Erik Johnson, Ben Brimhall and Shawn Carlson.
