Squirt A go 1-1 over weekend

The Fergus Falls Quality Circuit Squirt A hockey team yet again faced Alexandria after competing against them just last weekend. Sadly, it did not end in the Otters favor, as Alex won 7-3. The Otters battled fiercely to protect their home ice. First period was scoreless for the Otters but second period Kale Johnson saw the back of the net with an unassisted goal. Liam Brimhall lit the lamp after a terrific pass from Madden Christenson. Andrew Lee ended the period with a stealthy unassisted goal. That would be the end of the Otters scoring for the game. They worked hard to fight off the Cards and protect their goalie, Breck Nelson.
On Dec. 4, the Quality Circuit Squirt A team headed to Fargo to battle against the Fargo Angels Red team and battle did they (8-1 win). The Angels had more stature than most of the Fergus players but where they had size, QC had speed, agility and drive to see the back of the net! Christenson started the scoring train after connecting with a Brimhall pass. Johnson tallied the next four goals, three unassisted and one with solid connections from Bodie Carlson and Beck Harris. Johnson sailed one to Carlson and made it through the goalkeeper’s crease. Johnson racked up another unassisted goal. Brimhall marked another for the Otters after Carlson and Lee combination passes. The Otters worked on getting gritty in the corners and using their speed to fight off the Angels’ size.
Next up the Otters travel to Brainerd for a tournament (Dec. 9-11) where they hope to see some wins.
