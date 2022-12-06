 Skip to main content
Squirt A go 1-1 over weekend

  • Updated
Slap shot

Beck Harris puts a shot towards the net, against Alexandria. 

 Submitted

The Fergus Falls Quality Circuit Squirt A hockey team yet again faced Alexandria after competing against them just last weekend. Sadly, it did not end in the Otters favor, as Alex won 7-3. The Otters battled fiercely to protect their home ice. First period was scoreless for the Otters but second period Kale Johnson saw the back of the net with an unassisted goal. Liam Brimhall lit the lamp after a terrific pass from Madden Christenson. Andrew Lee ended the period with a stealthy unassisted goal. That would be the end of the Otters scoring for the game. They worked hard to fight off the Cards and protect their goalie, Breck Nelson.



An error occurred