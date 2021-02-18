Fergus Falls Squirt B1 team played three games over the weekend, two games on Saturday against the Fargo Angels and one game Sunday against Morris-Benson. The Fergus Squirt B1 team is coached by Jay Lunde, Toby Johnson and Luke Johnston.
Saturday’s first game against the Fargo Angel Squirt Red team the Otters scored one goal in the first period by Landon Noon assisted by Carson Anderson. One goal in the second period by Anderson assisted by Chase Johnston and two goals the third period by Weston Youngberg and by Corban Proffit. The Otters won 4-0.
The second game Saturday, the Otters went up against the Fargo Angels again. The Otters scored two goals in the first period by Cade Johnson and Aadreyan Lopez assisted by Cade Johnson. One goal in the second period by Weston Youngberg assisted by Carson Anderson and two goals in the third period both by Parker Kantrud assisted by Braden Lunde and Lopez. The Otters won 5-4.
Sunday, the Otters traveled to Morris to play the Morris-Benson Storm team. The Otters scored three goals in the first period by Noon assisted by Levi Klaasvik, second goal by Klaasvik and third by Cameron Peterson assisted by Kantrud. In the second period there were four goals by Proffit assisted by Johnston, Noon, Lunde and Klaasvik assisted by Anderson. In the third period there were five goals by Johnston, Anderson assisted by Sean Rufer, Youngberg assisted by Johnston, Kantrud assisted by Rufer and Johnston and Klaasvik assisted by Youngberg. The Otters won the game 12-0.
Otter Keaton Babolian was the goalie for all three games.
The Fergus Falls Squirt B1 team is sponsored by Quality Circuits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.