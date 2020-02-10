The Fergus Falls boys’ hockey closed out its season against St. Cloud Tech/Apollo Monday. The visitor would skate away with a 4-2 victory.
In the first period, the Otters would get on the board midway through as Logen Schake slipped in a goal on a Andrew Johnson pass. St. Cloud would tie the game before intermission as Blake Keller lit the lamp.
In the second, St. Cloud took control as Thomas Amundson and Keller each collected a goal to take a 3-1 lead.
The Otters would battle back into the game in the final stanza as a 5-on-3 power-play goal by Colton Partain with assists from Kaden Peterson and Isaac Young put the Otters down a goal. St. Cloud would put the game away with a late goal by Luke Johnson.
The Otters will now wait to find out their seed in the Section 6A playoffs that begin Saturday.
